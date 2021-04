LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger calls on President Biden to recognize the Armenian Genocide

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger called on President Joe Biden to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“I’m showing solidarity with Armenian communities across LA County and throughout the nation to call on President Biden to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide,” Kathryn Barger said in a video message.

Supervisor Barger urged everyone to join the “Yes, it’s Genocide” petition on Change.org.

“Together let’s make our voices heard,” she added.