Charges brought against two Syrian mercenaries captured during Artsakh War

The two Syrian mercenaries detained by Armenian forces during the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh last fall have been charged with international terrorism and crimes committed during armed conflict, Armenia’s Investigative Committee informs.

The preliminary investigation of the case initiated against Syrian nationals Yusuf Alaabet al-Hajji and Mehrab Muhammad Al-Shkheir has been completed.

The evidence obtained during the thorough, full and objective preliminary investigation of the criminal case substantiated that being citizens of the Syrian Arab Republic, they participated in the aggressive war unleashed by the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan against Artsakh on September 27, 2020, during which their actions were aimed at killing or causing serious harm to civilians who were not directly involved in hostilities during the armed conflict in the territory of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh.

The Investigative Committee says the purpose of those actions was to intimidate the civilian population, destabilizing the domestic situation of the Artsakh Republic and the Republic of Armenia.

Charges have been brought against the two Syrian nationals under Article 217, Part 3, Clause 1 (terrorism committed by an organized group), Article 389 (international terrorism), Article 390), Part 1, Clause 1(Serious breach of international humanitarian law during armed conflicts, murder), Article 390, Part 3, Clause 1 (assault on civilian population or individual civilians) Article c, Part 3 The (participation of a mercenary in armed conflicts or military actions).

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case has been completed; the case with the indictment has been sent to the prosecutor supervising the preliminary investigation with the motion to confirm the indictment and send the criminal case to court.