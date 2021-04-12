Artsakh reports firing from Azerbaijani side in the direction of Sarushen village

On April 10 shots were fired in the direction of the Sarusheen village from the Sargsashen village occupied by Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the Artsakh state service for Emergency Situations

The firing from machine guns came as farmers Shirin Sargsyan, 65, and Vitali Harutyunyan, 36, were working in the field.

As a result, left side window of the tractor belonging to Harutyunyan was broken, the Spokesperson said.

Investigators of Askeran’s regional police department have prepared relevant materials to be submitted to Russian peacekeepers.

Besides, by the order of the Minister of Internal Affairs Karen Sargsyan, security along Shosh-Sarushen-Karmir Shuka highway will be intensified. This is the second incident between Armenians and Azerbaijanis on the mentioned road section.