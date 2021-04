Former Deputy Foreign Minister, Ambassador Extarordinary and Plenipotentiary Arman Navasardyan passed away aged 82.

Arman Navasardyan was born on April 6, 1939 in Yerevan.

From 1991 to 1993 he held the position of Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia. He held various diplomatic positions in Algeria, Senegal, Austria, Hungary and Lebanon.

Arman Navasardyan had the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.