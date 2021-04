Armenian weightlifter Samvel Gasparyan (102 kg) won the champion’s title at the European Weightlifting Championships under way in Moscow. Arsen Martirosyan won the silver medal in the same weight category.

Samvel Gasparyan lifted 176 kg in the snatch and 214 kg in the clean and jerk, and was crowned European champion with a total result of 390 kg.

Arsen Martirosyan lifted 171 kg in the snatch and 209 kg in the clean and jerk, and came in second with a total result of 380 kg.