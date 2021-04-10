Еvents in Maragha the logical continuation of regular genocidal actions committed by Azerbaijan against Armenians

The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh remembers and condemns the Massacre of the Armenian Population of Maragha Settlement

29 years ago, on April 10 the armed forces of Azerbaijan committed Genocide of the Armenian civilian population of Maragha settlement of the Republic of Artsakh.

The Azerbaijani troops invaded Maragha, tortured and killed the local civilian population, including women, children, and the elderly. Azeri soldiers beheaded 45 villagers, burnt others, took more than 100 women and children away as hostages.

Azerbaijani authorities awarded the perpetrators with high state awards. Their commander was conferred the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan. All it testifies that the Armenophobic and genocidal policy in Azerbaijan is encouraged at the highest state level.

The events in Maragha became the logical continuation of regular, systematic persecutions and genocidal actions committed by Azerbaijan against the Armenians.



Crimes against humanity have no statute of limitations and must be prosecuted and punished.