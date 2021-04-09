Hirair Hovnanian’s role in the development of Armenia and Artsakh Republic invaluable – PM

Hirair Hovnanian’s role in the development and construction of Armenia and Artsakh is invaluable, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a letter of condolences on the demise of the great philanthropist.

“Both as an entrepreneur and as a philanthropist, he will always remain in the memories of our people with his patriotic deeds,” the Prime Minister said.

“Through Mr. Hovnanyan’s efforts, dozens of programs were implemented, which were aimed at the restoration of the disaster zone, the construction of the Goris-Stepanakert highway, the establishment of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, the solution of many socio-economic problems of our people, the protection of Armenia and Artsakh abroad,” he added.

PM Pashinyan said the prominent benefactor will forever remain a worthy son of the Armenian people, whose activities were aimed at the progress and development of the homeland.

He offered deep condolences to Mr. Hovnanyan’s family, relatives, colleagues, to every Armenian in general.