Azerbaijan violates agreements on POWs -MP

Azerbaijan has violated agreements on prisoners, Chair of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defense and Security Issues Andranik Kocharyan told reporters today.

The comments come after the plane that was expected to transport Armenian POWS to Yerevan arrived empty.

Kocharyan said he could only guess about the reasons. “The opponent probably wants to change the rules of the game,” he said.

He added that Azerbaijan is holding the prisoners to incite tension in Armenia, and it’s in no way related to territories.

According to the MP, there are visible and invisible processes taking place connected with the issues of prisoners.

He noted that the issue of POWs cannot but be solved, but refused to mention any timeframe.