Armenian lifter Hakob Mkrtchyan secures bronze at European Championships

Armenian lifter Hakob Mkrtchyan won a bronze medal at the European Weightlifting Championships under way in Moscow, Russia.

Two representatives of Armenia, Hakob Mkrtchyan and Davit Hovhannisyan, competed in the 96 kg weight category.. Davit Hovhannisyan lifted 165 kg in the snatch, abut failed to get points in the clean and jerk.

Hakob Mkrtchyan lifted 160 kg, but the next two approaches were unsuccessful. In the clean and jerk the athlete won a small silver medal with a result of 212 kg.

He secured the third place in the overall ranking with a result of 372 kg.