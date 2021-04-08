Armenian Government to increase funding for science

The Armenian Government has redistributed the state budget, providing additional funding to the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.

The changes will see the sums provided to the implementation of scientific and scientific-technical activity increased by over 2.7 billion AMD.

The increased funds will be directed to thematic scientific research, infrastructure modernization programs (laboratories, modernized equipment, etc.).

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said the salaries in the field will also increase on all levels.

The change aims at attracting the youth into the sphere.