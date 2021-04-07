Kim Kardashian West joins billionaires’ club

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West has joined the elite club of the super-rich by achieving billionaire status, the BBC reports.

Her net worth reached $1bn thanks to her cosmetics and clothing interests as well as income from TV, endorsement deals and investments, Forbes business magazine says.

She is now one of the 2,755 figures on Forbes’ World’s Billionaires List.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos leads the pack with a net worth of $177bn.

Kim Kardashian West’s estranged husband Kanye West is already on the list ($1.8bn) but her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, was removed last May by Forbes. The magazine alleged her family had inflated the value of her cosmetics business.