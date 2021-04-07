EU and WHO hand 100 oxygen concentrators to Armenia

The European Union (EU) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have donated 100 oxygen concentrators to the Ministry of Health to help patients recover from COVID-19. The devices were provided as part of a wider package of assistance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.



The Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Victorin, the WHO Representative in Armenia Yegor Zaitz, the First Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan visited the National Center for Drugs and Medical Supplies of the RA Ministry of Health to receive the equipment.



Oxygen concentrators are a non-invasive way to provide oxygen to patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Such extra oxygen is the first necessary step in the treatment of those with low blood oxygen levels during severe COVID-19.



It should be noted that since the beginning of the crisis caused by COVID-19, the EU: WHO Regional Office for Europe has been actively supporting Armenia in the fight against coronavirus. This support is provided as part of the EU’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the program, 100 oxygen concentrators were provided in 2020, which were distributed to hospitals serving COVID-19, helping hundreds of patients. More than 50,000 personal protective equipment, 20 electrocardiographs and 11 patient monitors were provided. National laboratories have been provided with 20,000 high-quality PCR tests. In the coming months, 22 artificial respiration devices և 7 stationary fluoroscopy equipment will be delivered to Armenia.



First Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan thanked her colleagues for their constant support, especially in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, emphasizing that oxygen concentrators will alleviate the condition of patients with COVID-19 and help in the treatment process.