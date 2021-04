Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan talked to Maral Najarian, who was recently released from Azerbaijani captivity.

The Ombudsman congratulated her on Motherhood and Beauty Day.

“I was glad to learn that after the Azerbaijani captivity, Maral is already recovering and returning to daily life,” Gegham Stepanyan said in a Facebook post.

“These days, the primary wish in our minds is to return our captive compatriots as soon as possible,” he added.