Armenian PM says talks with Putin were productive

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with several dozen members of the Armenian Bar Association in Moscow.

Nikol Pashinyan first referred to the results of today’s talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting that all the issues and nuances of the agenda were discussed for three and a half hours.

“I can say that in general I am very satisfied with the results of the meeting. Of course, very open relations have been established with the Russian President, especially in recent months, the relations have become direct in nature. Today we discussed all the issues on our bilateral agenda, touched upon the issues of regional and even international relations,” PM Pashinyan said.

“The meeting was productive, we did not sign a document, but we talked about a number of documents, the further implementation of previously signed documents. Although those documents or agreements are still being implemented today. You know that we have an agreement on a joint Armenian-Russian military contingent, an agreement on a common regional air defense system,” he said, adding that they discussed with the Russian president a specific plan and mechanisms for implementing the provisions of those agreements in the new situation.

“You are aware that one of the most important issues on our agenda after the war is the reform of the army and armed forces, which we are implementing with the support of our Russian partners. That was one of the key issues in our discussion,” the Prime Minister stated.

Of course, he said, the issue of return of prisoners was also discussed.

“So I think today’s discussion is very productive. The agenda of our discussions is so wide that I may miss something. One thing is clear: the nature of the Armenian-Russian relations is strategic; that strategic cooperation should be given more depth, taking into account the current challenges and the situations we have,” Nikol Pashinyan stressed.

In response to a question on the return of prisoners, the Prime Minister stressed the need for the full implementation of Article 8 of the tripartite statement of November 9, according to which “there should be an exchange of prisoners of war, hostages, other detainees and the bodies of the dead.” The Prime Minister stressed that they have full understanding with Russian President Vladimir Putin in ensuring the return of the captives, and that the views on the full implementation of this agreement coincide. According to Nikol Pashinyan, they have agreed with the Russian President to carry out even more intensive work on the return of prisoners.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister answered a number of questions of interest to the participants related to the war against Artsakh, the post-war situation, the assistance provided by the Armenian government to the Artsakh Armenians, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process, the regional situation, the domestic political situation in Armenia, opportunities for full realization of the potential of the Diaspora and other topics.

