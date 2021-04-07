Armenia to get first batch of 15 thousand dozes of Russian Sputnik V vaccine

А consignment of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine will arrive in Armenia on April 8, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Tomorrow we will actually receive the first batch of Russian vaccine. This is the first batch, a symbolic batch. But we hope to purchase a large amount of Russian vaccine, because it has proven its effectiveness in practice, and it is very important for us that the Republic of Armenia has the opportunity purchase this vaccine,” he said.

Pashinyan said 15 thousand doses will be delivered. “But we need more than a million,” he stressed.

Armenia needs over 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccine.