Monument to Charles Aznavour to be installed in Varna

The Aznavour Foundation and AGBU Varna have signed a memorandum for the construction of a memorial of the great artist, philanthropist, benefactor for his homeland and people, Ambassador for Peace, Charles Aznavour, AGBU Varna informs.

The memorial will be located in the heart of Varna. The initiative will be blessed by His Eminence Srpasan Tatev, Bishop of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church in Bulgaria and Romania.

The project will be implemented with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Bulgaria and an Initiative Committee which includes intellectual and political figures of Varna.