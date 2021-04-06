SocietyTop

Criminal proceedings against Kocharyan and others terminated

Siranush Ghazanchyan April 6, 2021, 18:02
Less than a minute

A Yerevan court of general jurisdiction has announced the criminal proceedings against Armenia’s former President Robert Kocharyan, former Chief of the General Staff Seyran Ohanyan, former Deputy Defense  Minister  Yuri  Khachaturov  and  former  Secretary  of  the  Security  Council  Armen  Gevorgyan will be terminated.

The decision can be appealed at the Court of Appeal.

Defendants had demanded the termination of the criminal prosecution on the grounds of absence of a crime.

The four were charged with overthrowing constitutional order under Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code.

Last month the Constitutional Court ruled the Article unconstitutional.

