Criminal proceedings against Kocharyan and others terminated

A Yerevan court of general jurisdiction has announced the criminal proceedings against Armenia’s former President Robert Kocharyan, former Chief of the General Staff Seyran Ohanyan, former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov and former Secretary of the Security Council Armen Gevorgyan will be terminated.

The decision can be appealed at the Court of Appeal.

Defendants had demanded the termination of the criminal prosecution on the grounds of absence of a crime.

The four were charged with overthrowing constitutional order under Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code.

Last month the Constitutional Court ruled the Article unconstitutional.