Library of Congress spotlights illumination from 17th century Armenian Lectionary

The Library of Congress International Collections has spotlighted an illumination from the 17th-century Armenian Haysmawurkʿ (Lectionary) of the Resurrection of Christ and a photograph depicting Holy Week in Jerusalem circa 1900 as part of their Easter Sunday celebration.
