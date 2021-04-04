Let us support each other: President Sarkissian’s Easter message

Congratulatory Message of the President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the Holy Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ:

Dear compatriots in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora,

I congratulate us all on the Holy Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

With the sacrament of the blessed feast of the Holy Easter and good tidings, today more than ever we need to get to work of restoring and strengthening our Homeland with unity, faith, and great devotion.

We are living in difficult and alarming times, and our people are going through trials, but the light of the Resurrection must make us wiser, more prudent and steadfast in our decisions and actions.

Let us support each other, especially those of our compatriots who have deep pain of loss in their homes and hearts.

Let us be tolerant to each other, and join our forces in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora, so that we can stand up, soothe the pain and heal the wounds, prove that we can recover from even the heaviest blows, and take the road to victory again.

God bless us all.

Christ is risen from the dead.

Blessed is the Resurrection of Christ.