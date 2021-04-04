His Holiness Aram I sends congratulatory message PM Pashinyan on the occasion of Easter

On the occasion of the holy feast of Easter, which celebrates the miraculous Resurrection of Jesus Christ, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, His Holiness Aram I sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The message reads:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I am with you always, even to the end of the age. This promise was given by the Risen Christ to his disciples who were called to continue their mission.

Inspired by the faith and hope of the Risen Christ, the Church remained standing and held out against the awful massacres, persecutions and demolitions that followed. This is true for the Armenian Church, which was reinvigorated by the Resurrection of our Lord and continued to earnestly advocate its people’s cause.



In fact, with inherent spiritual creativity and dedicated service, the Armenian Church instilled the miraculous presence of Jesus Christ into our lives.

True to its sacred mission, the church is today called to renew our lives through the resurrection of Christ, making the biblical truths and values the focus of its testimony. May the risen Christ banish all kinds of evil forces from the life of our homeland, so that our nation could open up a new bright chapter in Armenia’s history with a united spirit and renewed faith!

Christ is risen from the dead: Blessed is the resurrection of Christ!

With patriarchal blessing and warm fatherly love”