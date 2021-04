Artsakh’s Defense Army publishes names of 54 servicemen killed in action

Artsakh’s Defense Army has published the names of 54 servicemen killed in action during the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression in fall 2020.

Tadevosyan Aramayis Gegham, born in 2000

Hakhinyan Arthur Arkady, born in 2001

Hovhannisyan Yervand Artyom, born in 1986

Stepanyan Artak Alexan, born in 2001

Antonyan Karen Benik, born in2000

Volunteer Galstyan Eduard Martik, born in 1975

Abrahamyan Vahag Yura, born in 2001

Ivanyan Simon Mekhak, born in 2000

Ghukasyan Komitas Karen, born in 2001

Yengoyan Hovhannes Khachatur, born in 2001

Baghdasaryan Hamlet Henrik, born in 1995

Reserve Khachatryan Tsolak Eduardi, born in 1977

Reserve Danielyan Andranik Roman, born in 1984

Poghosyan Arayik Andranik, born in 2001

Grigoryan Gevorg Sergey, born in 2001

Reserve Ganadyan Arthur Vladimir, born in 1972

Ghahramanyan Vahe Kamo, born in 1997

Reserve Danoyan Stepan Khachik, born in 1997

Manukyan David Arthur, born in 2002

Manukyan Raffi Manuk, born in 2002

Ghahramanyan Gor Vachik, born in 2002

Reserve Poghosyan Mikael Valerik, born in 1984

Asatryan Abel Haykaz, born in 2002

Aghajanyan Benjamin Simon, born in 2002

Madoyan Stepan Hayk, born in 2002

Volunteer Gevorgyan Hayk Marzpetuni, born in 1991

Reserve Gharakhanyan Ruben Virab, born in 1995

Arakelyan Vahan Artyom, born in 2001

Avagyan Sasun Boris, born in 1990

Vanesyan Garik Misha, born in 1975

Hayrapetyan Tigran Karen, born in 2000

Muradkhanyan Mikael Aram, born in 2001

Sargsyan Gor Hayk, born in 2001

Simonyan Hovhannes Norik, born in 2002

Burnazyan Karapet Mkrtch, born in 2002

Hovhannisyan Haykaz Kamo, born in 1985

Reserve Sargsyan Sedrak Gorik, born in 1983

Tovmasyan Ogsen Khachatur, born in 1979

Mirakyan Karapet Shavarsh, born in 2001

Reserve Avanesyan Eduard Yenok, born in 1981

Mkrtchyan Kolya Gevorg, born in 2001

Zargaryan Arthur Hambardzum, born in 1994

Asryan Mkhitar Vladik, born in 1983

Poghosyan Gor Arthur, born in 2000

Titanyan Robert Armen, born in 2000

Ginosyan Henrik Arayik, born in 2001

Ghazaryan Sevan Hrachik, born in 1996

Harutyunyan Hayk Hamlet, born in 1983

Hartenyan Sargis Martunik, born in 1990

Reserve Mikaelyan Samvel Surik, born in 1988

Arsenyan Nelson Vazgen, born in 1988

Khlghatyan Davit Ashot, born in 1998

Adoyan David Arkady, born in 2000

Nahapetyan Avetis Hakob, born in 1996