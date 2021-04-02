PoliticsTop

Hayk Chobanyan appointed Armenia’s Minister of High-Tech Industry

Siranush Ghazanchyan April 2, 2021, 15:09
Less than a minute

President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree dismissing Hakob Arshakyan from the post of Minister of High-Tech Industry.

According to another presidential decree, former Governor of Tavush province Hayk Chobanyan has been appointed to the post.  

