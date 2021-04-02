Home | All news | Politics | Hayk Chobanyan appointed Armenia’s Minister of High-Tech Industry PoliticsTop Hayk Chobanyan appointed Armenia’s Minister of High-Tech Industry Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 2, 2021, 15:09 Less than a minute President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree dismissing Hakob Arshakyan from the post of Minister of High-Tech Industry. According to another presidential decree, former Governor of Tavush province Hayk Chobanyan has been appointed to the post. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 2, 2021, 15:09 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print