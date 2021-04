Artsakh publishes names of 52 servicemen killed in action

Artsakh’s Defense Army has published the names of 52 servicemen killed in action during the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression in fall 2020.

Volunteer Kotsinyan Sergo Hovik, born in 1977

Martirosyan Aram Arthur, born in 2000

Volunteer Ananyan Gevorg Genadik, born in 1989

Guleyan Rubik Melkon, born in 2000

Melkonyan Avetik Tatul, born in 2001

Madoyan Davit Vahan, born in 2001

Hakobyan Sergey Gevorg, born in 2001

Reserve Mirgiyan Armen Maghakel, born in 1999

Yeghiazaryan Saro Eduard, born in 2001

Volunteer Chechenov Misha Volod, born in 1959

Volunteer Nikoyan Shahvalad Vardan, born in 1960

Khachatryan Arman Armen, born in 2001

Barseghyan Arthur Vardan, born in 2001

Avdalyan Mihran Armenak, born in 1993

Harutyunyan Sergey Eduard, born in 1980

Antonyan Arthur Manuk, born in 1997

Hovhannisyan bAnushavan Gagik, born in 1999

Volunteer Azaryan Gevorg Surik, born in 1989

Sukiasyan Artak Armen, born in 2001

Movsesyan Vahagn Donik, born in 2002

Davtyan Hovhannes David, born in 1999

Garagavuryan Grigor Andranik, born in 2000

Mkrtchyan Robert Edgar, born in 2002

Avagyan Eric Vrezh, born in 2001

Militosyan Vrezh Garik, born in 2002

Nazaryan Avag Arthur, born in 2001

Vahan Gagik Sahakyan, born in 2001

Avoyan Zaven Vahe, born in 2002

Petrosyan Seyran Karen, born in 2001

Margaryan Hovik Hamlet, born in 2000

Mirzoyan Aren Aghabek, born in 2001

Grigoryan David Lyova, born in 2000

Aghabekyan Hamlet Arayik, born in 2002

Asaturyan Henrik Levon, born in 2000

Hovhannesyan Hovhannes Karen, born in 2001

Gevorgyan Zhorzh Arsen, born in 2000

Reserve Grigoryan Arthur Telman, born in 1978

Karapetyan Arman Artyom, born in 2002

Nikoghosyan Rafik Samvel, born in 1995

Karsyan Hayk Levon, born in 1995

Reserve Avetisyan Paylak Mnatsakan, born in 1982

Reserve Baghdasaryan Smbat Mikayel, born in 1991

Reserve Hovsepyan Suren Vladimir, born in 1979

Reserve Gevorgyan Hrachya Vachik, born in 1983

Reserve Barnjyan Abraham Artashes, born in 1993

Lokyan Kamo Hayk, born in 2001

Hajoyan Artak Sevada, born in 1983

Petrosyan Gevorg Gharib, born in 1990

Ghazaryan Rafik Marat, born in 1982

Gharibyan Seyran Hmayak, born in 1983

Reserve Poghosyan Grigor Paylak, born in 1992

Reservist Avetisyan Avetis Aram, born in 1986