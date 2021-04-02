Armenian, Russian leaders to discuss implementation of agreements on Karabakh

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the electoral process in Armenia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters today, TASS reports.

PM Pashinyan is expected to visit Moscow on April 7.

According to Peskov, “first of all, the progress in the implementation of the trilateral statement, which put an end to the hostilities in Karabakh, will be discussed.”

Also, Peskov added, the agenda of the talks includes “issues related to unblocking the transport infrastructure in the South Caucasus, exchange of views on the electoral process in Armenia, and other issues of Russian-Armenian cooperation.”