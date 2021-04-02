Armenia, Georgia to discuss transit of goods

An Armenian government delegation will be dispatched to Georgia April 5-7 to discuss issues arising during the transit of goods manufactured in Armenia through the territory of Georgia and identify possible solutions.

A relevant decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Discussions will focus on the transit of wine and cognac spirit, cigarettes.

Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia has been instructed to ensure that within three days after the return the delegation submits a report on the results of the visit to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.