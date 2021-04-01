You have fought from first minute to the end: Joaquín Caparrós on Armenia win

Armenia head coach Joaquín Caparrós has offered words of praise for the players after the stunning comeback that saw Armenia defeat Romania 3-2 at a home match on Wednesday.

“You have fought from minute 1 to the end. You have given everything for your colleagues and for your country. You deserve the victory more than anyone. We are very happy to be able to bring another victory to our fans,” Caparrós said in a Facebook post.

Armenia leads Group J of the FIFA World Qualification round after three consecutive victories against Lichtenstein, Iceland and Romania.

Armenia took the sole lead with 9 points after Germany were defeated by North Macedonia 1-2.

North Macedonia and Germany have six points each, Romania and Iceland have each scored one victory and sit 4th and 5th in the table with three points. Lichtenstain is yet to earn a point.

Armenia scored two late goals to beat Romania 3-2 and win their third straight match in European World Cup qualifying Group J.

Eduard Spertsyan put Armenia ahead in the 56th minute but Romania levelled through Alexandru Cicaldau six minutes later.

Cicaldau then made it 2-1 with a powerful header in the 72nd minute, which looked to have given the Romanians the three points before a dramatic finale to the game.

Romania’s George Puscas was sent off in the 78th for a dangerous challenge, his raised foot crashing into his opponent’s chest.

Armenia, with the home support roaring them on, looked to use their extra-man advantage to get back into the game and they did so, in the 87th minute, levelling through Varazdat Haroyan who volleyed in a Tigran Barseghyan cross.

In the 89th minute, Alexandru Cretu was ruled to have impeded Spertsyan and amid the noise and excitement Barseghyan calmly converted the winner from the spot.