Restoring territorial integrity of Artsakh on the agenda of authorities – President

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to the Martuni region, held meetings in the town of Martuni, the communities of Berdashen, Ashan, Nor Shen, Hatsi, Avdur and Myurishen.



In his speech, the President touched upon the ways of overcoming security and social issues, as well as economic development.

Referring to different manipulations related to Karmir Shuka community, the President said the rumors have no ground and added that restoring the territorial integrity of Artsakh, at least within the borders of the former Nagorno Karabakh Autonomous Oblast (NKAO) is on the agenda of the authorities.



During the meetings, the President answered the questions of the population.