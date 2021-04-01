Dutch government to let 3,500 fans watch Eurovision Song Contest

The Eurovision Song Contest has been given permission to let 3,500 fans watch in person as part of a trial by the Dutch government, the BBC reports.

The annual musical extravaganza will be staged at Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena in May, after being cancelled last year.

Under the plan, the venue would be half full and fans would need a negative Covid test before being allowed in.

Eurovision organizers welcomed the decision and said they would “consider the options now available.”

They said they would “announce more details in the coming weeks on how we can safely admit audiences to the Ahoy venue in Rotterdam should the situation allow.”

They added that the health and safety of attendees “remains our top priority” and that all artists and their delegations will follow a “strict protocol”.

The announcement follows a similar trial involving 1,500 fans at a music festival near Amsterdam in March, while 5,000 spectators were allowed to cheer on the Netherlands in a World Cup football qualifier on Saturday.