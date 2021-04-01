Armenian, Russian FMs discuss Karabakh issue, bilateral relations

On the sidelines of the sitting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Moscow, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian had a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

During the private conversation, the Foreign Ministers discussed a wide range of issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including the implementation of the November 9 and January 11 trilateral statements and current developments. In this context, Minister Aivazian stressed the need for the immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war held hostage by the Azerbaijani side in violation of their obligations under the tripartite statement.

Minister Ara Aivazian expressed serious concern over the deliberate targeting of Armenian cultural and religious monuments in the territories under the control of Azerbaijan, emphasizing the urgency of taking steps to protect that heritage in various dimensions.

The Foreign Ministers spoke in detail about the wide range of issues on the agenda of the Armenian-Russian allied cooperation, the forthcoming schedule of high-level contacts.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia exchanged views on multilateral cooperation.