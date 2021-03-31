Russia’s Federation Council chair honored with medal of the Armenian Parliament

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan awarded the Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko with the Honorary Medal of the National Assembly of Armenia

The Speaker signed a relevant order on Tuesday.

The medal was awarded for Mrs. Matvienko’s significant contribution to the protection of human values, human rights and freedoms, as well as for strengthening inter-parliamentary friendly relations between Armenia and Russia.

Valentina Matvienko recently mediated the release of Lebanese Armenian woman Maral Najarian from Azerbaijani captivity.