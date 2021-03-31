Armenian-made lung ventilators ready for clinical trials and production

Armenian-made lung ventilators are fully ready for clinical trials, certification and production, Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arsahakyan says.



Last year, within the framework of the government program, the process of developing of artificial respiration devices in Armenia was launched jointly with the Engineering Association.



The presented device is a complex engineering system, which replaces the human respiratory system with the necessary volumes with the help of air volume and pressure control algorithms.



As a result of the cooperation with the American NASA JPL laboratory, five examples of the devices are already ready and are undergoing tests for further certification and production, the Minister said.