Armenian Caucus collecting signatures on a letter calling for Artsakh humanitarian assistance package

The Armenian Caucus has started collecting Congressional signatures on a letter calling for a “robust” Artsakh humanitarian assistance package for “refugees, housing, food security, water and sanitation, healthcare, rehabilitation, and demining/UXO clearance, reports the Armenian National Committee of America.

It will empower the people of Artsakh to reconstruct their communities, rebuild their lives, and resettle in their homes.

The bipartisan letter, outlining an array of key foreign aid priorities, specifically calls for the suspension of U.S. military aid to Baku and full enforcement of Section 907 restrictions against Azerbaijan.