PM Pashinyan chairs meeting of Security Council

March 30, 2021, 19:28

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a meeting of the Security Council today. Issues related to the security environment in Armenia and Artsakh, developments in the region, and further steps of the Armenian government were discussed.