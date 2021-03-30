PoliticsTop

PM Pashinyan chairs meeting of Security Council

March 30, 2021
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a meeting of the Security Council today.

Issues related to the security environment in Armenia and Artsakh, developments in the region, and further steps of the Armenian government were discussed.

