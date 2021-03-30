Mkhitaryan could be back to the pitch in early April

Roma attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan underwent medical tests at Villa Stuart to assess the calf injury, hoping to be back against Ajax, Football Italia reports.

Mkhitaryan arrived at the clinic to carry out the medical checks and evaluate the progress after suffering an injury in the calf during in the Europa League.

The 32-year-old, who arrived on a free transfer from Arsenal last summer, has been influential under coach Paulo Fonseca, who hopes to have the Armenia international available for the first leg against Ajax in the Europa League quarter-finals next month.

Mkhitaryan has scored nine goals and contributed nine assists in Serie A this term but missed the back-to-back 2-0 defeats to Parma and Napoli in the League.

Roma return to action after the international break against Sassuolo this weekend, but the report claims Mkhitaryan aims to be back for the first match against Ajax on April 8.