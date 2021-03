Armenian journalists to participate in International Football Tournament for Media

Armenian journalist will participate in the Egypt International Football Tournament for Media and Journalists to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh April 1-3.

Armenia will compete with journalist teams from Ukraine, Belarus, Egypt, Moldova and Kazakhstan. All teams will face each other within three days.

In 2019 the Armenian team won the silver medal of the tournament.

The participation has become possible thanks to “TotoGaming” bookmaker company.