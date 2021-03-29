150 houses to be built in Artsakh’s Karmir Shuka community

It is planned to build 150 houses in Artsakh’s Red Market settlement, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Artsakh informs.

Karmir Shuka settlement of Artsakh’s Martuni region is located in the south-eastern part of the republic. Part of the population is engaged in agriculture, farming, animal husbandry, there are 2 or 3 large farmers. There are oil, wine, woodworking and other workshops.

Multi-apartment buildings are being built in Karmir Shuka with the help of the Artsakh Investment Fund. Many families from the surrounding villages have also expressed a desire to move to Karmir Shuka, because, in addition to jobs, there is a kindergarten and a newly built school.

The infrastructure was heavily in the community was damaged as a result of the war. Fifteen houses were completely destroyed, 10 of which are not subject to repair. In 43 houses the roof was changed, in 65 others metal-plastic windows were installed.

It is planned to build 150 houses in the village.

There is an aid station in the community, but the building conditions are not good, there is an ambulance. Experienced nurses work here, but there is no doctor.

With the support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, a community center has been built in Karmir Shuka, where the school library is located.