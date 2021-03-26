Russian FM to meet Armenian, Azerbaijani counterparts

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold meetings with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the sidelines of the meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers on April 2, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told reporters today, TASS reports.

According to the diplomat, the agenda of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting will include issues covering the main areas of interaction in the Commonwealth.

“The participants in the meeting will exchange views on regional and international issues. They will discuss the prospects for deepening multifaceted cooperation in the format of the organization, including in the law enforcement and humanitarian spheres,” she added.