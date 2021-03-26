Programs worth 110 billion AMD to be implemented in Artsakh

A joint sitting of the Security Councils of the Republic of Armenia and the Artsakh Republic was held in Yerevan under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan.

“For the second day this week, we are working and holding discussions with representatives of the Artsakh government. I would like to inform you that yesterday we had a very productive discussion, as a result of which it was decided to implement housing and infrastructure programs worth about 110 billion AMD in Artsakh,” PM Pashinyan said in his opening remarks.

He said the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund will provide 58 million left from the recent fundraiser, the rest will be provided by the Government of Armenia.

“I think the decisions made yesterday can be a very solid basis for ensuring development. Today we will have discussions with the Security Council members, we will discuss issues related to the security environment and our strategic vision for the future. I am convinced that today’s decisions should also play an important role in our future actions and their implementation,” the Prime Minister noted.

President Harutyunyan noted, in turn, that the decision to allocate 110 billion AMD for the reconstruction of housing and infrastructure in Artsakh, adopted as a result of a joint consultation held on March 25, will be of key importance in the further development of Artsakh.

“Preliminary planning has been done for the construction of 4,000 houses, we will work out plans to build 2,000 more houses in the coming months. In these projects, we always take into account the current reality, at the same time plan land allocation, provide further employment for residents, discuss modern models of cooperation,” said the President of the Artsakh Republic, expressing confidence that all issues on the agenda will be implemented through joint efforts.