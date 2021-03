Former Presidents of Armenia and Artsakh Republic discuss post-war situation

Former Presidents of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan and former Presidents of Artsakh Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan held a meeting on March 25, Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s Spokesperson Arman Musinyan said on Facebook.

Issues relating to the post-war situation in Artsakh and the future possible developments were discussed during the meeting.