Armenia’s highest court rules Article 300.1 of Criminal Code unconstitutional

Armenia’s highest court ruled today that Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code is unconstitutional.

The application had been submitted by the Court of General Jurisdiction and second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan.

Article 300.1 of the RA Criminal Code defines the overthrowing of constitutional order. Second President Robert Kocharyan, the former head of the General Staff Yuri Khachaturov, and the former Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan were charged under the article.

Robert Kocharyan’s representative Aram Vardevanyan said the criminal proceedings against the three will be closed.