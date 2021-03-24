Sen. Menendez questions USAID Administrator nominee Samantha Power on support to Artsakh Armenians

US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Chairman Senator Bob Menendez questioned USAID Administrator nominee Samantha Power about U.S. efforts to support Artsakh Armenians forced from their homes by last year’s Turkish-Azerbaijani attacks.

During Ms. Power’s confirmation hearing Sen. Menendez asked: “I would like to draw your attention to the challenges the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh continue to face in light of last fall’s attack by Azerbaijan. In the short term, USAID can help address, food, water, shelter, and COVID assistance needs particularly for displaced Armenians, but I am concerned the U.S. has not done enough to date and I look forward to hearing from you on that.”

Senate Foreign Relations Committee members have until March 25th to submit questions to Ms. Power regarding USAID priorities. Following her responses, the Committee will vote on her nomination, paving the way to full Senate consideration.