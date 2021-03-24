Armenian DM, Russia’s Army chief discuss operation of joint military units

Armenia’s Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov.

Issues related to the Armenian-Russian military cooperation, in particular, joint actions of the Armenian-Russian joint military groups, as well as a number of issues related to the security issues in Syunik were discussed.

Reference was made to the programs of modernization and large-scale reform of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Valery Gerasimov agreed on the upcoming visit of a high-ranking delegation of the Russian Federation to Armenia in the near future for more detailed discussions on these issues and holding negotiations.