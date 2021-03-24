Armenia to amend the Electoral Code before June 20 vote

Armenia’s ruling My Step bloc intends to amend the Electoral Code and switch to the proportional system ahead of the snap parliamentary elections on June 20, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Wednesday.

Speaking at the National Assembly today, PM Pashinyan said the agreement on holding elections has been reached as a result of discussions with the President of the Republic, the leaders of Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia factions of the National Assembl,the ruling My Step faction and representatives of extra-parliamentary forces.

According to the agreement, the Prime Minister will resign, the Parliament will not elect the Prime Minister twice and will be dissolved by virtue of law.

The Prime Minister said the two opposition factions will not vote in favor of changes to the Electoral Code to avoid sharing responsibility but will not mind if the ruling force decides to implement amendments.

“During all discussions I have asked our colleagues about their opinion on the electoral system,” the Prime Minister said, adding that the opposition parliamentary forces leave the issue to the discretion of the parliamentary majority.

According to the current electoral legislation, Armenian lawmakers are being elected via the mixed system – a combination of the proportional and rating-based system.