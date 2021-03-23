Torture of Armenian POWs by Azerbaijan a gross violation of international law – Rep. Schiff

The latest report from Human Rights Watch confirmed what many of us feared: Azerbaijani forces abused Armenian prisoners of war and civilians, and with an estimated 200 still being unlawfully detained, there is a risk of further abuse, US Congressman Adam Schiff says.

“The torture and cruelty inflicted on these Armenian captives is a gross violation of international law and the Geneva Conventions, and those responsible must be held accountable,” Rep. Schiff said in a Facebook post.

Last week he introduced a bipartisan resolution calling for the immediate release of the Armenian servicemen and civilians detained by Azerbaijani forces months after the end of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

He also called for the U.S. State Department to reinvigorate the OSCE Minsk Group process and reengage Azerbaijani authorities to make clear the importance of adhering to the November 9 statement that ended the war.

“This Human Rights Watch report further underscores the urgency of this resolution. Every moment we delay is another moment that Armenian captives suffer at the hands of Azerbaijani forces. The time for decisive action is now,” the Congressman said.