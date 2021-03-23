Serviceman dies after getting lost in blizzard

One of the servicemen that went missing in blizzard on Monday has died, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The second is in severe condition.

Contact with the two contract servicemen was lost as they were relocating from one military base to another.

The search operations started immediately but were hampered by heavy snowstorm.

The Defense Ministry said they were able to locate the missing servicemen in the afternoon of March 22.

“All necessary actions were taken to evacuate the servicemen. After being evacuated K. Shahnazaryan was taken to a military hospital. He is in a serious condition. Unfortunately, A. Hovhannisyan’s life couldn’t be saved,” the Ministry said. It offered condolences to Hovhannisyan’s family.

Military Police are probing the incident.