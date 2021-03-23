Russia’s Putin vaccinated against Covid-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin was vaccinated against coronavirus and is feeling well, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Tuesday.

He said the President will have a full working day on Wednesday.

The name of the vaccine has not been disclosed. Dmitry Peskov said on Monday it would be one of three drugs developed in Russia – Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona or KoviVak.

“They are all good and reliable,” Peskov said. The presidential spokesman added that the procedure would not become a public event.