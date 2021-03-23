Prince Harry takes up job at US mental health firm

The Duke of Sussex is to become chief impact officer at the US coaching and mental health firm, BetterUp, the BBC reports.

Prince Harry said in a statement that he was “really excited” about taking on the new role. His exact duties, hours worked and any payment are not clear.

It is his latest job move after he and the Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in March last year.

In his statement, Prince Harry said his goal in his new function would be to “lift up critical dialogues around mental health, build supportive and compassionate communities, and foster an environment for honest and vulnerable conversations”.

Prince Harry won’t manage employees or have people directly report to him, but he is likely to spend some time in the company’s San Francisco headquarters once it is safe to do so, BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux told the Wall Street Journal.

Prince Harry said that when he met Mr Robichaux, they “instantly recognized a shared passion for helping others realize their full potential”.

The chief impact officer position is relatively rare in the corporate world, notes the WSJ, with this type of position seen more commonly in non-profit organizations such as Amnesty International.

The company was founded in 2013 and provides mobile-based professional coaching, counselling and mentorship.