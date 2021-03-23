Opposition unblocks Baghramyan Avenue in Yerevan after weeks of protest

The opposition Homeland Salvation Movement has announced it will unblock the Baghramyan Avenue that has been closed for weeks.

The Movement said in a statement today that it will start a new wave of political actions, expanding the geography and involving the population of the regions.

The tents installed on Demirchyan Street will serve as the Movement’s headquarters.

The opposition will unblock the Baghramyan Avenue, eliminating the inconvenience created for the citizens.

The Movement will hold a rally on March 28 to present the future plans.