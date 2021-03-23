FIFA lists Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan among ten stars who deserve a World Cup

FIFA has listed Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan among the ten players, aged 28-plus, who the World Cup needs to see.

The former Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and Arsenal attacking midfielder has been one of the best players in Serie A this season, FIFA writes.

Armenia have never come close to reaching a major tournament, but they are unbeaten in five games and did pull off some impressive results in UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying, such as a 3-2 victory in Greece and a 4-2 reverse of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The list also includes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabon (31 years old); Gareth Bale, Wales (31 years old); Atiba Hutchinson, Canada (38 years old), Wu Lei, China PR (29 years old); Jan Oblak, Slovenia (28 years old), Goran Pandev, North Macedonia (37 years old), Virgil van Dijk, Netherlands (29 years old), Wilfried Zaha, Côte d’Ivoire (28 years old), Duvan Zapata, Colombia (29 years old).