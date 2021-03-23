Artsakh hit by terrorism in Azerbaijani-imposed war, Armenian community says in a letter to Belgian PM

The European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) and the Armenian National Committee of Belgium (CAB) have sent a solidarity letter to Belgian PM Alexander De Croo on the fifth anniversary of the ISIS terrorist attacks that struck Brussels in 2016.

In the letter the Armenian community expresses solidarity with the fellow Belgians, and especially with those who lost their loved ones because of the tragedy.

Five years ago, the heart of the European quarter of Brussels, as well as the Brussels Airport were hit by deadly terrorist attacks that left 32 innocent people killed.

“It is our duty to honor the innocent victims of terrorism and to fight and prevent violent extremism, just as it is our duty to protect democracy and freedom – the cornerstones of our society,” the letter reads.

The letter also reminds that terrorism has equally hit the indigenous Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh/Artsakh that suffered and is still suffering from the atrocities of the terrorist fighters deployed by Turkey and Azerbaijan during the Karabakh war of 2020.

“After this Azerbaijani-imposed war, there is no evidence that these terrorist mercenaries have left the territories now controlled by Azerbaijan. This situation pursues a serious threat to the stability and security of the entire region,” the Armenian organizations said.